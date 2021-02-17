Left Menu

ICICI Lombard partners with Flipkart to offer group insurance policies

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Lombard to offer group insurance policies for its consumers.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:50 IST
ICICI Lombard partners with Flipkart to offer group insurance policies
The insurance covers both accidental hospitalisations or planned surgeries and treatment. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Lombard to offer group insurance policies for its consumers. Compared to standard indemnity health insurance policies, Group SafeGuard offers consumers to avail a payout for each day of hospitalisation. Flipkart said the fixed daily amount enables consumers to pay for incidental medical or emergency expenses.

The insurance is affordably priced, paperless and flexible covering both accidental hospitalisations or planned surgeries and treatment. The direct average out-of-pocket expenditure for hospitalisation ranges between Rs 4,452 to 31,845 for a person while the average loss of income due to hospitalisation is estimated to be Rs 8,164 per day.

The Hospicash benefit offered by ICICI Lombard provides consumers an extra allowance to cover any out of pocket expenses -- be it emergency medical expenses, travel, post-discharge costs or compensation for loss of income during hospitalisation. Over the past year, Flipkart branched out into insurance services for life, health, motor and cyber through partnerships with some of the country's leading insurance service providers. It aims to provide millions of customers with access to customised and simplified insurance plans based on their diverse needs.

ICICI Lombard has been deploying the latest technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics for seamless customer service, policy purchase or renewal and claim settlement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia registers 12,828 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 17 ANISputnik Russia registered 12,828 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 13,233 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,112,151, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. This is the...

Chinese discouraged from Lunar New Year travel go to movies instead

Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as coronavirus travel curbs compelled millions to forego visits home during what is usually the worlds biggest annual domestic migration. Reve...

When the chips were down, your core kept things running: PM Modi lauds IT industry

Lauding the performance of countrys information technology IT industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said when the chips were down, your industry core kept things running. At a time when every secto...

No COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs: Health ministry

Eighteen states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. Indias cumulative recoveries have b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021