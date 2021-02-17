Left Menu

Time to renew 'unique' India-US partnership that can benefit a fifth of humanity: Amb Sandhu

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:03 IST
Time to renew 'unique' India-US partnership that can benefit a fifth of humanity: Amb Sandhu
Image Credit: Twitter (@IndianEmbassyUS)

As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic slowdown, it is time to renew the promise of a ''unique partnership'' between India and America that can directly benefit a fifth of humanity, India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said.

In an opinion piece titled 'Meeting the Challenge of our Times: Deepening the India-US Partnership' in American news outlet Newsweek, Sandhu outlines five key areas of cooperation between New Delhi and Washington that will benefit not just the two democracies but also help usher a safer, healthier, and more prosperous world.

These areas are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, combating climate change, digital capabilities, education partnership, and deepening defense and strategic partnership.

''As the world comes to terms with its biggest disruption in more than half a century, it is time to renew the promise of a unique partnership that can directly benefit a fifth of humanity, and can be a source of durable peace and security for the rule-based world order,'' Sandhu writes.

While the two countries have forged a "remarkable partnership" over the last two decades built on a bipartisan consensus in the US and cross-party support in India, Sandhu said under the new US administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris: "we can build on that foundation to benefit our nations and the world".

''Our immediate work with the US administration will focus on confronting the pandemic, advancing our wide-ranging cooperation in health care, which ranges from scientific exchanges (five vaccine collaborations are currently underway) to pharmaceutical inputs and exchange of best practices," he said.

India, the ''pharmacy of the world", has shipped COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbours in South Asia as well as to other partners, including in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, he said.

Sandhu says the US has resources and scientific capabilities that make it a "natural, complementary" partner in supporting a number of other countries seeking to fight the pandemic.

"Furthermore, from the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients to generic medicines that have lowered drug prices and created jobs and investments, India has demonstrated its reliability as a supply chain partner, especially as de-risking from single country supplies has become a priority," the Indian ambassador said.

The shared concern between the two countries in creating a healthier world goes hand in hand with combating climate change, which Sandhu listed as the second area of cooperation.

Underscoring that India remains committed to the goals of the Paris Climate Accord, Sandhu welcomed the return of the US to this important agreement.

Noting that the two countries already work together in renewable energy under the Strategic Energy Partnership, he said, "we can build on these gains and accelerate a green transformation through effective technology transfers, financing and an equity-based approach that will increase access to renewable energy for a wider population, which in turn will create global low-carbon pathways, green jobs and achieve shared climate goals." As the world emerges from the pandemic, economic growth would depend on digital capabilities, which will be critical in how "our large populations work, study and interact", he wrote.

Noting that India has one of the largest digital economies in the world—with a digital GDP poised to cross USD 1 trillion by 2025, Sandhu said there are tremendous opportunities to expand collaboration in frontier technologies like 5G, AI, big data analytics, quantum computing, blockchain and IoT, describing the digital and tech partnerships as the third area of cooperation.

The next area of partnership is in the education domain as virtual collaborations have been made possible by bringing together the best minds in India and the US, he said.

With more than 200,000 Indian students studying in the US, the education partnership has become a source of strength and an important bridge between the peoples of the two countries, Sandhu said.

''This knowledge bridge has unleashed entrepreneurship and innovation from Boston to Bengaluru. As this is poised to expand, structured partnerships that take advantage of it will benefit both India and the US," he added.

Sandhu emphasized that none of these partnerships are possible without the guarantee of security, and it is natural that democracies with shared values should partner with each other to ensure a safer, more secure world.

''Our deepening defense and strategic partnership, therefore, constitutes the fifth area of cooperation, which rests on a strong institutional framework for defense collaboration and our shared strategic interests.

"This will be particularly important in Asia where we will work bilaterally and with like-minded partners to pursue a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific while advancing the security and economic interests of countries with legitimate and vital interests in the region," Sandhu said.

He underlined that beyond being natural partners, cooperation between the world's oldest and largest democracies impacted real lives by creating prosperity, securing its peoples, and advancing shared democratic values.

''These five areas provide us with a robust platform: if we rise to the occasion, we can bring about a safer, healthier, and more prosperous world,'' he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia registers 12,828 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 17 ANISputnik Russia registered 12,828 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 13,233 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,112,151, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. This is the...

Chinese discouraged from Lunar New Year travel go to movies instead

Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as coronavirus travel curbs compelled millions to forego visits home during what is usually the worlds biggest annual domestic migration. Reve...

When the chips were down, your core kept things running: PM Modi lauds IT industry

Lauding the performance of countrys information technology IT industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said when the chips were down, your industry core kept things running. At a time when every secto...

No COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs: Health ministry

Eighteen states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. Indias cumulative recoveries have b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021