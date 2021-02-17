Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches T-Serv pilot project in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:36 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches T-Serv pilot project in Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor onWednesday announced the launch of a pilot project, 'T-Serv',here in partnership with multi-brand service outlets.

The initiative is in line with the evolving Indianautomobile market, which is witnessing rapid changes incustomer ownership and service behavioural patterns,Bengaluru-headquartered TKM said.

''The T-Serv brand established exclusively in India underToyotas philosophy of Customer for Life, is aimed atcustomers who have switched to multi-brand workshops'', a TKMstatement said.

The T-Serv outlets will cater to Toyota customers whohave migrated to multi-brand garages by providing transparentand quality car servicing, it said.

At the outlets, customers can avail periodic maintenanceand general repair jobs along with body and paint repairs.

''The service centres will gain from TKMs experience incar servicing and supply of parts and Toyota certifiedtechnicians ensuring quality workmanship and convenience'', thestatement said.

Further, TKM will supply genuine spare parts from Toyotabesides supporting the franchisees in upgrading their staffstechnical skills through training and offer an exclusive T-Serv customer app for digital convenience.

''The app will enable a digital connect with thecustomers and make the overall car servicing experiencehassle-free for them'', the statement said.

Under the first phase, TKM on Wednesday announcedintroduction of pilot project, T-Serv, at five workshops ownedby independent entities here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DSLSA opposes plea seeking deferment in surrendering prisoners above 65 years age

The Delhi State Legal Service Authority DSLSA on Wednesday opposed the petition seeking directions to Delhi Government and DG Prison to defer the surrendering of the Prisoners above 65 years and Prisoners suffering from comorbid medical con...

Global shares slip on profit-taking, hopes grow for recovery

Global shares were mostly lower Wednesday as investors sold to lock in profits from the recent rally driven by hopes economies will gradually return to a pre-pandemic normal. Frances CAC 40 slipped 0.3 in early trading to 5,768.12, while Ge...

Japan's Olympics minister, a woman, is preferred candidate to head Tokyo 2020 - NHK

Japans Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who is named after the Olympic flame and competed in seven Games, is the preferred candidate to take over the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after her predecessor quit over sexist comments,...

Automotive players need to work wisely to meet required semiconductors demand: Report

With the global semiconductor industry finding it hard to cater to increased demand, automotive players will have to wisely work to get hold of the required demand of semiconductors for their continued survival and growth, according to a re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021