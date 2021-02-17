Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches T-Serv pilot project in Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor onWednesday announced the launch of a pilot project, 'T-Serv',here in partnership with multi-brand service outlets.

The initiative is in line with the evolving Indianautomobile market, which is witnessing rapid changes incustomer ownership and service behavioural patterns,Bengaluru-headquartered TKM said.

''The T-Serv brand established exclusively in India underToyotas philosophy of Customer for Life, is aimed atcustomers who have switched to multi-brand workshops'', a TKMstatement said.

The T-Serv outlets will cater to Toyota customers whohave migrated to multi-brand garages by providing transparentand quality car servicing, it said.

At the outlets, customers can avail periodic maintenanceand general repair jobs along with body and paint repairs.

''The service centres will gain from TKMs experience incar servicing and supply of parts and Toyota certifiedtechnicians ensuring quality workmanship and convenience'', thestatement said.

Further, TKM will supply genuine spare parts from Toyotabesides supporting the franchisees in upgrading their staffstechnical skills through training and offer an exclusive T-Serv customer app for digital convenience.

''The app will enable a digital connect with thecustomers and make the overall car servicing experiencehassle-free for them'', the statement said.

Under the first phase, TKM on Wednesday announcedintroduction of pilot project, T-Serv, at five workshops ownedby independent entities here.

