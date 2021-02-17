Left Menu

Ireland baby swipes brand WaterWipes eyes 10 pc market share in India in 2-3 yrs

WaterWipes travel pack is priced at Rs 99.The baby wipes products are being imported from the companys facility in Drogheda in Ireland.WaterWipes, which is available across over 50 countries, will continue to supply baby swipes in India from its Ireland manufacturing facility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:26 IST
Ireland baby swipes brand WaterWipes eyes 10 pc market share in India in 2-3 yrs

Ireland's WaterWipes, a premium baby swipes brand that recently entered India, has said the company is eyeing about 10 per cent market share in 2-3 years.

Currently, WaterWipes is available in major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However, the company is planning to expand to other parts of the country through tie-ups with e-commerce platforms that will help it reach 10 per cent market share in 2-3 years, the company said in a statement.

The Indian market size for baby wipes stands at about Rs 400 crore, the company stated.

Keeping Indian consumers and their buying behaviour in mind, WaterWipes has kept its product price range starting from Rs 99. WaterWipes travel pack is priced at Rs 99.

The baby wipes products are being imported from the company's facility in Drogheda in Ireland.

WaterWipes, which is available across over 50 countries, will continue to supply baby swipes in India from its Ireland manufacturing facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA takes swipe at Maharashtra govt as COVID-19 cases spike

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday targeted the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the rising number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.Since last Wednesday, Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 cases on a daily basis. On...

Saudi minister: Oil producers must remain extremely cautious

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday that it was too early to declare victory against the COVID-19 virus and that oil producers must remain extremely cautious.We are in a much better place than we were...

Life Health Foods Launches So Good Protein+ in a Brand-New Look and Delicious Flavours

First choice of health-conscious consumers, So Good in 5 waysMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaLife Health Foods India Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the health beverage segment, launches their new brand So Good protein, dairy-free pl...

EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU wants its COVID-19 vaccine contracts to include flexibility for virus variants. This would allow the bloc to gain access to possible upgraded shots that may offer b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021