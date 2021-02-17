Left Menu

Affordable housing finance companies may grow at 12-15% in FY22: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:12 IST
Affordable housing finance companies may grow at 12-15% in FY22: Report

The long-term growth outlook for affordable housing finance companies remains positive and the segment is likely to see a growth of 12-15 per cent in the next financial year, says a report.

As of September 30, 2020, the total portfolio of the new affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs) in the affordable housing space stood at Rs 55,061 crore, registering a moderate year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 9 per cent, Icra Ratings said in a report.

According to the agency's Vice President and Head (financial sector ratings), Manushree Saggar, the growth numbers of AHFCs could be much lower at 8-10 per cent in the financial year 2021 due to the delay in home purchases by the borrowers owing to the impact of the pandemic on their earnings and savings.

“However, the long-term growth outlook for the sector remains positive given the largely underserved market, favourable demographic profile, housing shortage and government support in the form of tax sops and subsidies. We expect that the growth would pick up to 12-15 per cent in FY2022,” Saggar said.

The report said the asset quality indicators for AHFCs registered a marginal improvement with a reported gross NPA per cent of 3.1 per cent as of September 30, 2020, as against 3.6 per cent as of March 31, 2020.

The moderation was supported by the standstill on the bucket movement during March 2020-August 2020 and the adjustment of the EMIs received during the moratorium period against past overdue, it said.

Saggar said the overall reported asset gross NPA per cent could increase to 3.6-3.9 per cent by end of March 2021 from 3.1 per cent as of September 30, 2020, and stay at similar levels in financial year 2022 assuming growth is in line with the expectations.

Over the long term, however, the ultimate losses to the lenders could be limited, given the secured nature of the loans through the recovery time could get extended further, the report said.

These lenders have strengthened their balance sheets through additional COVID-19-related provisions and higher expected credit loss (ECL) provisions in the financial year 2020 and H1 FY2021, she added.

The rating agency expects the profitability indicators of these HFCs to be lower with return on assets (ROAs) of 2.2-2.4 per cent in the financial year 2021, given the expected impact of the pandemic on new business as well as the asset quality.

Over the long-term, the ability of companies to improve the operating efficiencies and control the credit costs would be imperative to improve the return indicators, Saggar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa launches COVID-19 vaccination programme with J&J shots

South Africa launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday, battling to tame a more infectious variant of the coronavirus with a roll-out of the Johnson Johnson shot for the first time outside a clinical trial. Authorities in South ...

Soccer-Super League would have less value than status quo -BT Sport head

A breakaway European Super League would be less valuable as a broadcast product than the current combination of domestic competitions and the Champions League, the head of British broadcaster BT Sport said on Wednesday.UEFA is currently ref...

EU books 150 mln extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2021, option for more in 2022

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had struck a deal for an extra 150 million doses of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine this year, nearly doubling the number of shots secured from the U.S. biotech firm for 2021.Under the deal, which conf...

Tokyo Olympic committee to select woman as new chief after sexist comments furore - NHK

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee will ask Japans Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto - a woman who competed in seven Games as a skater and a cyclist - to be its new president following the resignation of the former head over sexist comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021