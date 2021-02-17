Life Health Foods launches so good protein+ in a brand-new look and delicious flavours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Life Health Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the health beverage segment, launches their new brand So Good protein+, dairy-free plant-based milk. The new delicious So Good Protein+ Soy beverage delivers what the brand promises - healthy and nutritious drink. So Good Protein+ Soy beverage range is "SO GOOD IN 5 WAYS"! With 25 per cent more protein than regular Soy Milk and toned dairy milk and also it's an absolute first and great choice for health-conscious consumers. It is gluten and lactose-free, which is helpful for people with lactose intolerance, or those wanting to reduce their dairy consumption and great for gut health.

Not only it is fortified with essential vitamins but it does not have any cholesterol either. So Good Protein+ soy beverage range includes original unsweetened, cafe latte and deluxe chocolate, which are available in both 1L and 200ml formats. In addition to new Protein+ Soy Beverage, the popular Almond Fresh range of almond milk has been brought under the hero So Good brand. This product tastes great and also has nutritional benefits that make it a great addition to any diet. So Good Almond Beverage comes in 2 flavours of chocolate, vanilla and those wanting No Sugar Options can choose from natural unsweetened and Almond Coconut. Look out for it in-store in 1L and 200ml packs.

Rohit Bhagat, Business Head, Life Health Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., says, "We at Life Health Foods have been always encouraging people to move to healthier options such as plant-based milk. So Good Protein+ has 25 per cent more protein than toned milk or regular soy milk, giving it the edge. Soy Protein is very healthy for consumption and has an abundance of Calcium and Amino acids which are essential for muscle recovery and development. It offers a well-rounded nutritional punch for all lovers of health drinks. We understand the needs of today's health-conscious Indian consumer and strongly believe in providing a great combination of good taste and health benefits at an affordable price."

Health and medical experts agree that both protein and calcium are essential nutrients required by human bodies for a healthy and productive lifestyle. The So Good range offers lactose intolerant people the opportunity to substitute dairy milk with So Good Protein+ or Almond Fresh helps in consumption of necessary dietary calcium and protein which dairy milk would otherwise provide. Similarly, individuals with high cholesterol could benefit from making the switch to soy milk with zero cholesterol. So Good Protein+ soy and Almond Fresh almond milk are also suitable beverages for vegans as they are made entirely from plant sources.

With the launch of So Good Protein+, Life Health Foods becomes one of the biggest players in the category of ready-to-drink dairy alternatives and though a niche segment currently, the category of non-dairy alternatives is growing at the rate of 20 per cent year on year. There is growing interest and opportunity in this category. We look forward to continuing to innovate and produce products for India and around the world. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

