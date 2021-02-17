Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:23 IST
Huge opportunities for apparel exporters in Mexico: AEPC

Immense potential for growth is present in Mexico for domestic apparel exporters and they should tap this opportunity by further enhancing their outbound shipments, according to AEPC.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman (Export Promotion) Sudhir Sekhri said that of the 10 top apparel products that are being exported from India to Mexico, only one item is MMF (man-made fabric) and all other items are cotton fabrics.

''This is where the gap is and where we see growth,'' he said.

Quoting Indian ambassador to Mexico Manpreet Vohra, the Council said the bilateral trade between the two countries is on a rising trend and there is a huge potential for growth of Indian apparel exports to Mexico.

He was speaking at India-Mexico Synergies in Apparel and Textiles function, organised by AEPC on Tuesday.

The ambassador said that one of the most important products in the bilateral trade basket is garments and textiles, and for which India is among Mexico's top suppliers.

AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said, ''At the start of the coronavirus pandemic in India in March, the production of medical textiles in the country was zero. And, by June 2020, India became the world's second-largest manufacturer of medical, textiles.'' PTI RR HRShrs

