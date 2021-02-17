Left Menu

Lodha Developers revives IPO plans; files draft papers with SEBI to raise Rs 2500cr

The company plans to utilise Rs 1,500 crore for reduction of the aggregate outstanding borrowing and Rs 375 crore for acquisition of land or land development rights.The company may raise up to Rs 500 crore through pre-IPO placement of equity shares, the DRHP said.The privately-held Lodha Group, which was founded in 1995 by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, is a leading player in the Indian real estate market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:25 IST
Lodha Developers revives IPO plans; files draft papers with SEBI to raise Rs 2500cr

Realty major Lodha Developers has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI to launch its initial public offer (IPO) to raise around Rs 2,500 crore mainly for reducing debt and land acquisition, according to sources.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd, which has been renamed as Macrotech Developers Ltd, filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) late on Tuesday.

This would be the third attempt by Lodha Developers to launch a public issue and list its shares on stock exchanges.

The company had filed its DRHP for the first time in September 2009 to raise about Rs 2,800 crore. It had received SEBI's nod in January 2010, but later shelved the plan due to unfavourable market conditions post the global financial crisis.

In April 2018, Lodha Developers again filed the DRHP and got SEBI's approval in July 2018 to launch its IPO to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore. However, the plan was shelved amid market turmoil.

According to the DRHP, Lodha Developers plans to issue shares up to Rs 2,500 crore through its public issue. The company plans to utilise Rs 1,500 crore for reduction of the aggregate outstanding borrowing and Rs 375 crore for acquisition of land or land development rights.

The company may raise up to Rs 500 crore through pre-IPO placement of equity shares, the DRHP said.

The privately-held Lodha Group, which was founded in 1995 by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, is a leading player in the Indian real estate market. It has presence in Mumbai, Pune, and London.

Lodha Group is the country's largest residential real estate developer by sales bookings. The company clocked net new sales of over Rs 7,000 crore in 2018-19 with collections of over Rs 9,000 crore.

The group had forayed into the London realty market in 2013 and acquired two prime sites in central London for an investment of about 400 million pounds (around Rs 4,038 crore).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

News Corp said on Wednesday it had signed a three-year partnership with Alphabet Incs Google to sell its news products for Googles curated news platform....

British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

Britains 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesd...

UN, African Union urge Somali leaders to resume talks to overcome political impasse

In a joint statement, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres and the Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat commended the people and leaders of Somalia for progress achieved in recent years towards the stabilization of the country.The hard-won gains ar...

Ind vs Eng: Need to make 'rotation policy' work to the best of our ability, says Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday said that cricketers do need to spend some time with their families, and as a result, his side would continue with their rotation policy. Englands squad was named for the third and fourth Tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021