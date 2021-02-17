MyGate aims to cover 10mn homes by year-end, rolls out 'community omnicommerce' on platform

Community management solutions provider MyGate on Wednesday said it expects to expand its presence to about 10 million homes by the end of the year as it adds new home and community-centric products on its platform.

The company, which currently serves about 15,000 gated communities and over 2.5 million homes, has rolled out 'MyGate Exclusives' feature that will enable brands to connect with consumers via the MyGate platform.

''Residents of gated communities have unique needs and preferences and our initiatives in commerce over the coming months will address them all comprehensively, in line with our larger goal of being the complete operating system for gated communities,'' MyGate Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Vijay Arisetty said.

By the end of 2021, MyGate also expects to be one of the largest facilitators of commerce for over 10 million homes and a trusted partner to thousands of brands, he added.

Arisetty noted that the pandemic has brought about behavioural shifts among residents and these changes have helped in designing the feature.

Through MyGate Exclusives, the company is curating products and services for residents of housing societies across multiple categories including home solutions, health and essentials.

The service was under a six-week soft launch and more than 80 emerging and national brands have already been onboarded across categories.

MyGate aims to empanel more than 200 brands for the service by March 2021.

MyGate will have a revenue-sharing arrangement with the brand and expects to get about Rs 2 crore a month in business from this offering by the end of the year.

''Over the coming months, we will strengthen our partner onboarding in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Pune. We want to address community-specific gaps that exist in the broader commerce landscape, such as group buying for communities and a resident-to-resident marketplace,'' he said.

Founded in 2016, MyGate is the largest security and community management app in the country.

The company has raised funding from investors including US-based Tiger Global Management, JS Capital Management and Prime Venture Partners among others.

