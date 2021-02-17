Goyal blames WB govt for delays in completion of some Railway projects

Railway minister Piyush Goyal said onWednesday that some projects in West Bengal are sufferingdelays in completion owing to land acquisition and approvalissues and that many of these can be resolved if the stategovernment extends cooperation.

He said that Railway can play an important role in PrimeMinister Narendra Modi's vision to make West Bengal a premierstate in trading and business activity in the country byproviding better connectivity and amenities.

''The sad part is we have projects in West Bengal which wereapproved many years ago but have not seen the light of daybecause of problems of land acquisition or approvals orvarious other reasons.

''Many of which can be resolved if the state governmentcooperates with the Indian Railway,'' he said.

Inaugurating a number of infrastructure projects ofEastern Railway through video conferencing, the minister saidthat delay in completion causes huge cost overrun and loss tothe exchequer of the country besides the people do not get thedesired benefits.

He said that timely availability of land and other sanctionsfrom the state government ''would ensure that taxpayers' moneyare properly utilised for the benefit of the people''.

Wishing a ''wonderful revival in the months and years tocome for West Bengal'' and the various projects that theRailway ministry is planning to do in the state, Goyal saidthat just before Independence in 1946, it was first in termsof employment and second in terms of manufacturing in India.

''Over the years West Bengal got left behind in the race fordevelopment and progress, as is evident from the number ofprojects that we desired to do in the state but are stuck atdifferent levels, largely owing to land acquisition problems,''the minister said.

He said that railway infrastructures need large andtimely availability of land so that projects can beimplemented on mission mode.

''There will be no dearth of money for projects in WestBengal,'' the minister said, maintaining that the morecooperation, land and approvals are received from the stategovernment, the faster will these be completed with adequatefunds from the Centre.

He said six pairs of kisan special trains have been run inWest Bengal so far to provide higher benefits to the farmersby transporting their produce from the far-flung areas.

Goyal said in the last six years, Rs 19,811 crores havebeen invested in West Bengal for railway infrastructuredevelopment and another Rs 710 crores were spent for passengeramenities in the state.

The minister said that by December 2023, 100 per centelectrification of all railway lines in West Bengal will becompleted, holding that apart from reducing pollution, it willincrease speed of trains and ensure better services.

The minister dedicated to the nation the newly electrified34-km Manigram-Nimtita section by flagging off a goods trainand inaugurated road under bridges and foot over bridges inHowrah and Malda divisions of Eastern Railway.

