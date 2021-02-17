Left Menu

PLI scheme will make India telecom manufacturing hub, generate opportunities for youth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinets approval to a production-linked incentive PLI scheme will make India a telecom manufacturing hub and generate opportunities for the youth. The cabinet has approved a 12,195-crore PLI scheme for telecom gear manufacturing, a move, the government said, will position the nation as a global powerhouse for production of such equipment ahead of 5G roll-outs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet's approval to a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme will make India a telecom manufacturing hub and generate opportunities for the youth. The cabinet has approved a 12,195-crore PLI scheme for telecom gear manufacturing, a move, the government said, will position the nation as a global powerhouse for production of such equipment ahead of 5G roll-outs. The scheme will be operational from April 1.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Deepening connectivity, improving prosperity. Today's Cabinet decision pertaining to a PLI Scheme for the telecom sector will make India a telecom manufacturing hub and generate opportunities for our youth.'' PTI KR ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

