PLI scheme will make India telecom manufacturing hub, generate opportunities for youth: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinets approval to a production-linked incentive PLI scheme will make India a telecom manufacturing hub and generate opportunities for the youth. The cabinet has approved a 12,195-crore PLI scheme for telecom gear manufacturing, a move, the government said, will position the nation as a global powerhouse for production of such equipment ahead of 5G roll-outs.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet's approval to a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme will make India a telecom manufacturing hub and generate opportunities for the youth. The cabinet has approved a 12,195-crore PLI scheme for telecom gear manufacturing, a move, the government said, will position the nation as a global powerhouse for production of such equipment ahead of 5G roll-outs. The scheme will be operational from April 1.
In a tweet, Modi said, ''Deepening connectivity, improving prosperity. Today's Cabinet decision pertaining to a PLI Scheme for the telecom sector will make India a telecom manufacturing hub and generate opportunities for our youth.'' PTI KR ANBANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Cabinet's
- Cabinet
- India
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
ALSO READ
UP CM calls cabinet meeting today
Bihar cabinet expansion soon, not related to Centre cabinet reshuffle: Sushil Modi
German cabinet set to meet on Feb. 10 to speed up electric car charging
First openly gay cabinet secretary confirmed by U.S. Senate
Buttigieg becomes first openly LGBTQ confirmed US Cabinet member