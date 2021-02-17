Rajasthan transport minister asks officials to fix accident-prone areas

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday said the aim of his department is not only to collect revenue from vehicles but also to protect drivers.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the National Road Safety Month 2021, the minister said the state government was serious about reducing the number of road accidents by creating awareness among the public.

He also called upon the people to help the injured so that lives can be saved.

The minister issued instructions to officials to fix black spots or accident-prone areas in the state.

Most accidents happen on highways, he said, and added that toll companies charge tolls but are negligent in facilitating the highways. The central government should fix the responsibility of the NHAI in this regard, Khachariyawas said.

He informed that the officials of his department would hold a meeting with transport company representatives to discuss the plan of road safety training for the drivers of heavy vehicles.

Road safety is a priority of the government and therefore the decision to remove the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in Jaipur was taken to ease traffic.

During the programme, people who helped accident victims and saved lives were honoured.

