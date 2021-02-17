E-electoral photo identity card facility has received good response in Rajasthan: Poll officer

The e-EPIC (electronic-Electoral Photo Identity Card) facility introduced by the Election Commission of India has received a good response in Rajasthan, which has become the leading state where people are using the facility, officials said on Wednesday.

A total of 59.85 percent of voters have downloaded online EPIC cards in the state so far, they added.

At present, the facility has been extended to those voters whose names have been added to the voter list after January 1, Chief electoral officer Praveen Gupta said.

He informed that out of 2.24 lakh such voters, 1.34 lakh have downloaded EPIC cards.

''Jaipur has the highest number of downloads in Rajasthan, where 28,565 voters downloaded their EPIC cards,'' he said.

The e-electoral photo identity card is a non-editable digital version of the voter identity card, and it can be saved in facilities like digi lockers and printed in the PDF format.

It eliminates the requirement to go to BLOs to get voter IDs.

The physical card takes some time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)