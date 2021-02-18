Left Menu

Patnaik inaugurates 5 projects, performs ground-breaking of 17

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:15 IST
Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik on Wednesday inaugurated five projects and performedground-breaking of 17 others.

The industrial units in the metal and downstream,tourism, textile and apparel, cement, plastic and foodprocessing sectors are expected to bring in a total investmentof Rs 13,311.53 crore and generate employment for 10,677people.

''Odisha is going high with impressive investments inthe manufacturing sector, making the position of the statestronger as a manufacturing hub of India,'' Patnaik said.

He also launched the mobile version of GO PLUS, a landbank information system, and said it will be particularlyhelpful for MSMEs.

Patnaik said Odisha has emerged as the top investmentdestination in the country, attracting over 18 per cent of thetotal investments made between April and September, 2019.

The inaugurated projects include a logistic park inCuttack, a five-star hotel in Bhubaneswar, an amusement parkin Jharsuguda and a plastic recycling plant in Ganjam.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

