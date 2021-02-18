Equity indices flat on mixed global cues, GAIL up by 4 pc

Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices were largely flat during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues but energy stocks saw some gains.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:25 IST
GAIL moved up by 4 pc on Thursday morning to Rs 139.90.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were largely flat during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues but energy stocks saw some gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 7 points or 0.01 per cent at 51,697 but the Nifty 50 edged higher by 16 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,225.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank up by 3.62 per cent and IT by 1.1 per cent. But Nifty financial service was down by 0.6 per cent. Among stocks, ONGC gained by 3.7 per cent to Rs 106.10 per share while GAIL moved up by 4 per cent to Rs 139.90.

The other gainers were Power Grid Corporation, Hindalco, Tata Steel, SBI Life, HDFC Life and Infosys. However, private lenders ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were in the negative zone with thin margins. Meanwhile, Asian markets were mixed as lingering pandemic concerns pushed against stronger economic data with little firm direction from Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.15 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 1.2 per cent. (ANI)

