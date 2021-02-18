Tesla cuts prices of base variants of Model 3, Model Y

Left Menu

Tesla Inc has reduced the price of its cheaper variants of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y sports utility vehicle (SUV), while raising prices for their performance variants, the electric-car maker's website showed. The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been lowered to $36,990 from $37,990, while the Model Y Standard Range's price came down to $39,990 from $41,990, according to the website.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Tesla Inc has reduced the price of its cheaper variants of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y sports utility vehicle (SUV), while raising prices for their performance variants, the electric-car maker's website showed.

The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been lowered to $36,990 from $37,990, while the Model Y Standard Range's price came down to $39,990 from $41,990, according to the website. The carmaker has been making various models in its lineup more affordable at a time when legacy automakers are trying to make inroads in the electric vehicle market.

The standard range of the Model Y was launched in January, bringing its SUV's price closer to that of the Model 3 sedan, the electric-car maker's least expensive car. The prices for the Performance variant of the Model 3 rose to $55,990 from $54,990 and Model Y to $60,990 from $59,990, the website showed.

The price cuts come as Tesla looks to ramp up its deliveries. Overall, the company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above Wall Street estimates of 481,261 vehicles.

