CSS Corp ranks 6th globally in HFS Research for Top Digital Associates Services Companies

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company today announced that it has secured the 6th rank globally in HFS Research's Digital Associates Services Global Top 10 study and 5th rank in voice of the customer category. This report assessed top service providers in the industry for how well they are helping their clients embrace and realize results from deploying technology-driven digital associates solutions in a wide array of business and IT functions.

CSS Corp's cognitive solutions have evolved from process enabling bots into next generation of digital co-workers. These digital co-workers or digital associates infuse intelligence across the operational ecosystem, driving intelligent automation while empowering and augmenting human workers' capabilities across enterprise functions like customer service, technical support, IT, HR and more. This drives better strategic business outcomes and improves the overall stakeholder experience. HFS Research recognized CSS Corp for showcasing differentiated use cases driven by proprietary solutions such as its customer experience transformation platform for contact center operations and its advanced AIOps platform, Contelli for IT, and infrastructure operations.

"The on-going global crisis exposed the fragility of a siloed approach to digital transformation attempted through standalone AI and automation initiatives. Businesses worldwide have realized the need to break the organizational siloes and integrate technology across enterprise functions to supplement people and processes with shared intelligence and insights. CSS Corp's cognitive solutions are more than showcases of cutting-edge innovation as they solve real business problems and drive tangible outcomes across our clients' enterprises. We are incredibly proud to be the only mid-sized service provider in HFS Digital Associates Services Top 10 list. It motivates us to keep pushing the bar with world-class services and pioneering digital solutions," said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp, commenting on the recognition. "CSS Corp has significantly and steadily improved its capabilities for greater conversational sophistication and to drive business outcomes for clients across a wider range of services capabilities. The firm showcased some differentiated use cases featuring emerging technology, particularly for its capabilities with incorporating augmented and virtual reality. This combined with strong ratings from reference clients landed CSS Corp at #5 rank for Voice of the Customer and #6 overall in our ranking," said Melissa O'Brien, Research VP at HFS Research.

HFS Top 10 Digital Associates Services report, rates 17 reputed service providers on how well each of them performed across a defined series of execution, innovation, and voice of the customer criteria, showcasing the overall leaders and top 10 performers by sub-category. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)