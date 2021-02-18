Left Menu

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate sells over 600 flats worth Rs 400 cr in Pune

However, sources said it is around Rs 400 crore.In a statement, the company said it has sold over 600 units in its newly launched housing project in Pune due to accelerated demand.Last month, Shapoorji Pallonji announced an investment of around Rs 4,000 crore to develop a 148-acre mixed-use project VANAHA near Bavdhan, West Pune.In the first phase, over 600 apartments with various unit configurations were launched.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:00 IST
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate sells over 600 flats worth Rs 400 cr in Pune

Realty firm Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has sold over 600 units, worth around Rs 400 crore, in its new housing project in Pune as housing demand began to recover.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, which is part of Shapoorji Pallonji group, did not formally disclose the value of sales bookings. However, sources said it is around Rs 400 crore.

In a statement, the company said it has ''sold over 600 units in its newly launched housing project in Pune due to accelerated demand''.

Last month, Shapoorji Pallonji announced an investment of around Rs 4,000 crore to develop a 148-acre mixed-use project 'VANAHA' near Bavdhan, West Pune.

In the first phase, over 600 apartments with various unit configurations were launched. The price ranged between Rs 39 lakh and Rs 89 lakh.

This premium mixed-use development will be executed in phases and will have more than 6,000 apartments on completion.

Venkatesh Gopalkrishna, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said: ''The success of the project validates the trust of our valued homebuyers on the Shapoorji Pallonji brand and its 155-year legacy.'' Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has a development pipeline of over 80 million sq. ft and is looking to double its top line in the next two to three years.

The real estate arm is planning to launch new projects and new phases in its existing projects in MMR, Pune, Gurugram, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Shapoorji Pallonji group also has a Rs 1,240 crore platform 'Joyville' in partnership with ADB, IFC and Actis.

Joyville has so far launched six housing projects in four major cities and is now looking for new land parcels for future development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NTPC's Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station becomes fully operational

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday announced that unit-2 of its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station with 800 megawatt MW capacity, in Madhya Pradesh has been included in its installed electricity generation capacity.With this, the 1...

South African scientists to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine study

South African scientists will meet on Thursday to discuss a laboratory study that suggests the dominant local coronavirus variant may reduce antibody protection from the PfizerBioNTech vaccine by two-thirds, a health ministry spokesman told...

Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at Tikri Border, 3 other stations

Entry and exit at four metro stations, including at Tikri Border, one of the epicenters of the farmers agitation, were shut on Thursday by DMRC authorities in view of the security situation.The Tikri Border metro station is just near the fa...

German police raid criminal Arab, Chechen clans in Berlin, Brandenburg

Several hundred police and special forces officers raided more than 20 locations in Berlin and Brandenburg on Thursday as part of an investigation into organised crime, arms and drug trafficking and extortion, police said. The raid is the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021