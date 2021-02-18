Left Menu

Impetus recognized among Top 25 Dream Employer of the Year 2021

NEW DELHI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focusing on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized among the Top 25 Dream Companies to work for 2021 by World HRD Congress. Impetus enjoys the 17th rank, surpassing several top companies.

With a six-step rigorous process, including professional council going through entries to a tough jury round, over 100 companies applied this year. These organizations excel both on people practices that they have designed for their employees and the feedback on creating a 'high trust culture' from their employees.

This recognition demonstrates the trust and commitment employees hold in the organization. The organization has made consistent endeavors to create an environment that promotes camaraderie and delivers a great workplace experience for its people.

On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, added, ''The commitment of our people has been our strength. Our pursuit of excellence continues. With this recognition, I thank all our people for continuing to be a vital part of this journey.''Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past including 'Asia's Dream Companies to Work For', 'Dream Employer of the Year' by the World HRD Congress' for the 6th consecutive year and ranked in the top 20 in 2020. They have also been recognized among 'Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019' and '2020 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India.'About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada.

