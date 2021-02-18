Left Menu

Piramal group gets RBI nod for DHFL acquisition

Sequentially, the company witnessed widening of net loss from Rs 2,122.65 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020.In November 2019, the Reserve Bank referred Dewan Housing Finance Ltd DHFL, the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender, to the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT for insolvency proceedings.DHFL was the first finance company to be referred to NCLT by the RBI using special powers under Section 227 of the IBC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:13 IST
Piramal group gets RBI nod for DHFL acquisition

Piramal Group on Thursday said the Reserve Bank is understood to have cleared the resolution plan for debt-ridden DHFL as approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The CoC had approved a resolution plan submitted by a Piramal Group company, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited, last month.

''We understand that the RBI has approved the DHFL resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, submitted by the CoC,'' Piramal Group said in a statement.

The resolution plan was approved by the CoC in its 18th meeting concluded on January 15, 2021.

Last week, DHFL posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 13,095.38 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020 against a net profit of Rs 934.31 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the company witnessed widening of net loss from Rs 2,122.65 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020.

In November 2019, the Reserve Bank referred Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings.

DHFL was the first finance company to be referred to NCLT by the RBI using special powers under Section 227 of the IBC. Prior to that, the company's board was superseded and R Subramaniakumar was appointed as the administrator. He is also the resolution professional under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The company is being investigated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs from December 2019 through the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the company in connection with loans given by it to certain borrowers. The CBI has also initiated investigation in connection with certain loans granted by the company.

Apart from this, CBI is also investigating into the matter of amounts invested by a Uttar Pradesh State Government entity - Provident Fund in the Fixed Deposits of the company. The financial creditors have claimed outstanding worth Rs 87,031 crore from DHFL.

DHFL shares traded 4.94 per cent higher at Rs 18.05 apiece while Piramal Enterprises was up by 0.82 per cent at Rs 1,902.70 in the pre-close session on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to conduct joint operation to probe sulphur stench in Mpumalanga

Government will conduct a joint operation to check up on the Sasol Secunda Operations, which are believed to be the possible source of the sulphur stench experienced in parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga since the weekend. The Department of En...

Farmers' rail roko agitation: No trains arrive in Narela post noon, cops guard station

The Narela railway station in Delhi was witness to an unusual sight on Thursday -- hundred-odd police personnel and about 20 people dotted its platforms but none was expecting a train anytime soon.With farmers blocking tracks in different p...

Chandigarh University launches Mohali city's first community radio 90.0

Mohali Punjab India, February 18 ANIPRNewswire Chandigarh University today celebrated the festival of Basant Panchami - The arrival of Spring in a unique way by launching Mohali citys first community radio 90.0 Radio Punjab at its campus. T...

Free State Health MEC receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Free State Health MEC Montseng Tsiu on Wednesday received the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.The buoyant Tsiu, who is a professional nurse, took the vaccine alongside Dr David Motau, who is the Head of the Department of Health in the Fre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021