Rail roko: Delhi metro shuts entry, exit at Tikri Border, 3 other stations for 4 hrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:52 IST
Entry and exit at four metro stations, including at the Tikri border, one of the epicentres of the farmers' agitation, were shut by the DMRC authorities for nearly four hours on Thursday in view of the security situation due to a rail blockade called by the protesters.

The Tikri Border metro station is near the site where the farmers are protesting against three new agriculture laws of the Centre.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to inform the commuters about the closure of entry and exit at these four stations.

''Security Update Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been closed,'' it said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police tightened security in several parts of the national capital, especially near the railway tracks, in view of the ''rail roko'' (rail blockade) called by the protesting farmer groups.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest, had announced the rail blockade last week to press for its demand for a repeal of the legislations.

The SKM had said the blockade will be held across the country from 12 noon to 4 pm.

With farmers blocking railway tracks across the country, at stations big and small, the protesters at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana said it proved that the agitation was not just limited to Punjab and Haryana.

After about four hours, the DMRC tweeted again to inform the commuters that the four stations were reopened.

''Entry/exit gates of Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City and Brig. Hoshiar Singh metro stations are open. All stations are open. Normal services on all lines,'' it said.

