Left Menu

MIT ID Innovation launches online certificate courses

Innovation is the art of visualising and designing completely unique products and services or redesigning the existing and giving them a reality. It is an Innovation-first mindset approach that led to the birth of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine learning (ML), AR/VR, which are some of the examples that highlight how innovation is taking up space in every aspect of life, digitally and offline.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:55 IST
MIT ID Innovation launches online certificate courses
Harshit Desai, Director, MIT ID Innovation. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovation is the art of visualising and designing completely unique products and services or redesigning the existing and giving them a reality. It is an Innovation-first mindset approach that led to the birth of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine learning (ML), AR/VR, which are some of the examples that highlight how innovation is taking up space in every aspect of life, digitally and offline. The second edition of the India Innovation Index was released recently. Maharashtra is ranked second and is set to chase the top spot soon. The index demonstrates the government's continued commitment to transforming the country into an innovation-driven economy.

Innovation will play a key role in making the country self-reliant and heading towards the five trillion dollar economy. Ranked in the top 50 nations in the Global Innovation Index, India is deeply immersed in bringing about a paradigm shift and aims to be in the top 25. Currently, 16 percent of India's firms are classified as "Highly Innovative". Therefore, there is ample space and opportunity for innovation practitioners across industries, to share their learnings and co-build the future, as leading educators.

With efforts in the same direction, MIT ID Innovation's latest contribution to strengthening the global Innovation ecosystem is the launch of online certification courses to deliver the best practices in collaboration with industry experts and Innovation practitioners. In 2026, Pune, Maharashtra-based MIT Institute of Design will be celebrating 20 years of being a pioneering player in design education. The futurist journey began with one thought of the founder, which led to educating and impacting thousands in multiple design disciplines and naturally progressing into Innovation.

First-ever Innovation-focused online program in India Thinking out of the box is the only way to stand-out in today's world. Comprehending the need, the online programs by MIT ID Innovation are customized to transform potential minds into global leaders. Striving for global exposure on a single screen, the MIT ID Innovation courses provide thoughtfully curated digital learning experiences in Design, Technology, Business, and Humanities.

The duration of these digital programs ranges from one month to nine months. The programs are subject to the flexibility of the learner, with generous scoops of career mentoring and networking. Revolutionary pedagogy

Working professionals will be mentored for a fast-track career mode, to help them evolve for roles of their choice: Innovation Strategist, Product Development/R&D, Strategy, and New Business Development, Digital Business Strategist, Technology Commercialization, Innovation Management, Design and Development, Design Management, Product Management, New Product Development, Innovation lead, Entrepreneur to name a few. The educators are a team of experienced industry professionals, entrepreneurs, technology, and innovation professionals brought under one digital roof. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sidhi bus accident: Chouhan says guilty will be punished

A day after suspending fourofficials in the wake of the Sidhi bus accident, MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday saidthose responsible for the tragedy, which claimed 51 lives,will be punished.Chouhan on Wednesday n...

Correcting historical mistake of neglecting Assam, says Modi, gifts bouquet of projects worth 10K crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modiasserted on Thursday he is correcting the historical mistakecommitted by governments since Independence of neglectingAssam, as he gifted a bouquet of development projects worthabout Rs 10,000 crore to the state a...

Details of crop sown should be registered by farmers: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the details of the crop sown in every acre should be registered by farmers on the Meri Fasal - Mera Byora portal. Besides this, the details of patches of land lying vacant sho...

Power restored to many in Texas, but freezing temperatures remain

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are facing a fourth day without heat on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power and the winter storm that crippled the electrical grid moved out of the state. The crisis that has g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021