Left Menu

Farmers stage nationwide 'rail roko', railways says negligible impact

Agitating farmer groups on Thursday held a four-hour nationwide rail roko agitation with the railways saying there was negligible impact on services though some trains were stopped by officials at stations as a precautionary measure.In Punjab and Haryana, farmers at several places squatted on railway tracks which led to disruption in normal movement of trains on some routes.Protests were also staged at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.However, in many states, it was a low-key affair.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:05 IST
Farmers stage nationwide 'rail roko', railways says negligible impact

Agitating farmer groups on Thursday held a four-hour nationwide 'rail roko' agitation with the railways saying there was negligible impact on services though some trains were stopped by officials at stations as a precautionary measure.

In Punjab and Haryana, farmers at several places squatted on railway tracks which led to disruption in normal movement of trains on some routes.

Protests were also staged at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

However, in many states, it was a low-key affair. The All India Kisan Sabha claimed the agitation received ''massive response across the country''. It further claimed that some activists were arrested in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana.

''The massive success of the rail roko struggle is a warning to the Modi government. The farmers across the country have expressed their determination to continue the struggle till the demands are met with,'' the Sabha said in a statement. A railway spokesperson said the agitation passed off without any untoward incident and there was negligible or minimal impact on running of the trains across the country. Trains began running normally across the country within an hour after the agitation ended at 4 pm, he said.

Earlier, around 25 trains were regulated by the Railways on account of the agitation called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the protest against the three farm laws.

''Majority of the zones have reported not a single case of any stoppage of train by the agitators. Few trains were stopped in some areas of some Railway zones but now train operation is normal and trains are being operated smoothly. While dealing with the Rail roko agitation, utmost patience was exercised by all concerned,'' he said. The railways deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Farmer groups congregated in Haryana's Ambala, Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri railway stations, according to officials. In Kurukshetra, some protesters climbed atop the Gita Jayanti Express train, which was stationary at that time, resulting in some delay. In Punjab, protesters sat on tracks at many places on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Amritsar railway route, officials said. Farmers also blocked the Jalandhar Cantt-Jammu railway track in Jalandhar and besides a rail track in Mohali district, they said.

The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways decided to halt trains at stations so that passengers face less inconvenience during the 'rail roko' protest.

In Rajasthan, officials said that the Rewari-Sri Ganganagar special train was the only train cancelled due to the agitation, while few others were delayed.

In West Bengal too, stray incidents were reported across the state with little or no effect on rail services. In Maharashtra, members of several organisations and workers of political parties,including Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Janata Dal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also took part in the rail roko agitation at the Pune railway station, labour welfare activist Nitin Pawar said.

The protesters blocked the Koyna Express and shouted slogans by standing in front of trains, he said.

At least 12 people were detained at Lasur station, around 40 km from Aurangabad, an official said.

''The Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi train was stopped at the station for around 30 minutes. We have detained around 12 agitators and further probe is underway,'' the official from the railway police said.

In Bengaluru, the protest was low-key but there was a good turnout of protesters in Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere. In Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere, some protesters were arrested, sources said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uncapped pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, bought for base price of Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians.

Uncapped pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, bought for base price of Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians....

January home construction falls 6 per cent; signs of rebound ahead

US home construction fell 6per cent in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million ...

AstraZeneca vaccine faces resistance in Europe after health workers suffer side-effects

Health authorities in some European countries are facing resistance to AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after side-effects led hospital staff and other front-line workers to call in sick, putting extra strain on already-stretched services.Such...

Trial of contactless ticketing system begins in all DTC buses

The Delhi Transport department has started trial of contactless ticketing system in all the DTC buses through the Chartr app, officials said on Thursday.The trial of contactless ticketing was launched first in cluster buses and then in a fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021