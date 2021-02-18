Left Menu

TikTok strikes deal with UFC to live-stream content

TikTok will live-stream content from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on its short-form video app as part of a multi-year partnership with the mixed martial arts organization, the Chinese-owned company said on Thursday. Lewis." The move marks another step by TikTok in generating content around the sports industry after it partnered in October with London-based esports organisation Tundra.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:09 IST
TikTok strikes deal with UFC to live-stream content
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

TikTok will live-stream content from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on its short-form video app as part of a multi-year partnership with the mixed martial arts organization, the Chinese-owned company said on Thursday. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement includes weekly UFC livestreams that will feature behind-the-scenes footage and interactions with athletes, TikTok said in a blog post https://newsroom.tiktok.com/en-us/ufc-and-tiktok-go-live-with-multi-year-partnership. UFC is the third-most-popular sports league on TikTok with more than 6.3 million followers. The partnership will kick off on Feb. 20 with promotional content on the UFC match "Blaydes vs. Lewis."

The move marks another step by TikTok in generating content around the sports industry after it partnered in October with London-based esports organisation Tundra. The short-video app, known for dancing videos that go viral among teenagers, faces scrutiny in the United States as the Biden administration reviews former President Donald Trump's efforts to address potential security risks from Chinese tech companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITFC and BCEAO hold workshop on trends and developments in CBDC

In collaboration with the Central Bank of West African States BCEAO, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC ITFC-IDB.org, a member of the Islamic Development Bank IsDB Group, organized a virtual workshop on the trends and ...

Hedge funds, Robinhood face grilling by Congress over GameStop Reddit rally

Wall Street hedge fund managers, the chief executives of Robinhood and Reddit, and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty face a grilling on Thursday afternoon from U.S. lawmakers over the Reddit rally in shares of GameStop Corp. Some of...

January home construction falls 6 per cent; signs of rebound ahead

US home construction fell 6per cent in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million ...

Five Naxals held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Five Naxals, two of themallegedly involved in the killing of a policeman last year,were arrested on Thursday in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hitBijapur district, police said.The rebels were apprehended from a forest near Darbhavillage when a jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021