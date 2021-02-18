Trial of contactless ticketing system begins in all DTC buses

The Delhi Transport department has started trial of contactless ticketing system in all the DTC buses through the 'Chartr' app, officials said on Thursday.

The trial of contactless ticketing was launched first in cluster buses and then in a few Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The decision to extend the trial to all the over 3,700 buses was taken in meetings of the Task Force constituted for the purpose by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, said a senior Transport officer.

The trial of contactless ticketing through the app was launched in 29 DTC buses in September 2020. It was further extended to cover a total of 128 buses.

The trial has started in all the buses in some DTC depots and will gradually cover all the depots in coming days, said the officer.

''Preparations for the full fledge trial has been completed and stickers of Quick Response (QR) codes have been pasted in the buses that can be scanned to buy the tickets,'' he said.

With the trial beginning in the buses, training of the staff on how to use the app has also started at the regional offices. Besides the tickets, passes can now also be obtained through the contactless mode, officials said.

The 'Chartr' app can be downloaded from Google Playstore for getting tickets without physical contact with the bus conductors.

The app can be used to buy the tickets through feeding fare or destination in it. Payments could be made through different digital modes.

