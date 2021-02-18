Left Menu

U.S. life expectancy fell by one year in 2020, CDC data shows

Life expectancy in the United States fell by a year in the first half of 2020 - the biggest decline since World War 2 - and stood at the lowest levels since 2006, according to estimates issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday. While the estimates are provisional, and do not reflect the full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC said it was publishing provisional data for the first time in order to assess the effect of excess deaths in 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:23 IST
U.S. life expectancy fell by one year in 2020, CDC data shows

Life expectancy in the United States fell by a year in the first half of 2020 - the biggest decline since World War 2 - and stood at the lowest levels since 2006, according to estimates issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday.

While the estimates are provisional, and do not reflect the full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC said it was publishing provisional data for the first time in order to assess the effect of excess deaths in 2020. Excess deaths are the difference between the number of expected deaths and the actual number.

"The decline in life expectancy in the first half of 2020 is an aberration from the changes in life expectancy from year to year during the past two decades," said Elizabeth Arias, one of the report's authors. It was the biggest drop since World War Two, she said, when life expectancy fell 2.9 years between 1942 and 1943.

Racial and ethnic disparities in death rates worsened during the period, the CDC said. The estimates represent the average number of years a baby will live based on the death rates of the specified period, between January through June in this case.

Americans on average are now expected to live for 77.8 years, from 78.8 years in 2019. Life expectancy among the Black population fell by 2.7 years to 72 years, the largest decline of any group. It fell by nearly a year in the White population, to 78 years. The Hispanic population had a life expectancy of nearly 80 years, a decline of 1.9 years, according to the data.

Certain age groups may have been under-represented in the data, as completion of death certificates takes longer for deaths from causes requiring investigation such as infant deaths and drug overdoses, the CDC said. "I would expect the impact on life expectancy to persist or, more likely, to become even more pronounced as data from the second half of 2020 are factored in," said Marc Gourevitch, the chair of the department of population health at NYU Langone Health.

Gourevitch, who was not involved in the research, said that the intense economic impact of the pandemic will blunt the speed at which life expectancy returns to pre-pandemic levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawan Hans privatisation receives multiple bids

The government has received multiple preliminary bids for strategic sale of Pawan Hans, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday. Thursday was the last date for putting bids for Pawan Hans, in which government owns 51 per cent st...

No decision on any NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, Stoltenberg says

NATO defence ministers made no decision on whether or when to pull out of Afghanistan at a meeting on Thursday, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the allies faced a dilemma as violence increases again. After two decades o...

COVID: 10 more deaths, 278 new cases in Punjab

Covid-19 claimed ten more lives and infected 278 more people in the last 24 hours in Punjab, taking the pandemic death toll in the state on Thursday to 5,732 and total caseload to 1,77,376.There are 2,642 active Covid-19 cases in the state,...

Blinken tells Ghani U.S. supports Afghanistan peace process -statement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Wednesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani an ongoing review of U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, with the top American diplomat reiterating support for the peace process, the State Departme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021