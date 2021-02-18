MP: After Sidhi accident, transport commissioner cracks whip

MP: After Sidhi accident, transport commissioner cracks whipPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:44 IST
Two days after 51 passengers werekilled in an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district,transport commissioner Govind Singh Rajput on Thursdayinspected two dozen buses plying on Bhopal-Hoshangabad andBhopal-Raisen routes.
He canceled fitness certificates of six buses while 11passenger buses were impounded on the spot and fines rangingfrom Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 were imposed on the owners of fivebuses for violation of various rules, an official said.
Passengers traveling by impounded vehicles were sentto their destinations by hiring other buses.
At least 51 persons died when an overcrowded privatebus fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday.
Rajput is under fire from opposition Congress for notrushing to Sidhi after the incident.
MP BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said theCongress should not do politics on the issue.
