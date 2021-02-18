Left Menu

It is in America's interest to assist the rise of India: US think tank

One relatively low-cost way is to encourage India to engage more deeply as a competitor with China in the global economy, it said.The report calls upon India to move away from protectionism.For Indian consumers and business, protectionist practices deliver the opposite of protection.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:33 IST
It is in America's interest to assist the rise of India: US think tank

Asserting that the US ought to counteract the influence of Chinese authoritarianism early and often, a top American think tank on Thursday said that one relatively low-cost way is to encourage India to engage more deeply as a competitor with China in the global economy.

In its latest report ''A US-India Trade Agenda for the Biden Administration'', the Washington-DC based think tank Hudson Institute said that India should aim for better relations with American corporations as increased US investment and trade relations will enhance the potential for US-India cooperation in confronting the rise of China.

The report, written by Husain Haqqani and Aparna Pande, says that it was in America's interest to assist the rise of India.

''The U.S. ought to counteract the influence of Chinese authoritarianism early and often. One relatively low-cost way is to encourage India to engage more deeply as a competitor with China in the global economy,'' it said.

The report calls upon India to move away from protectionism.

''For Indian consumers and business, protectionist practices deliver the opposite of protection. Softened restrictions could attract American and European companies that are moving away from China,'' it said. Not only would India's economy grow but this would also help with employment generation, it said.

It also suggested that Indian bureaucracy's antipathy to foreign corporations has become an obstruction in closer India-US relations.

''Preventing competition within the Indian market,'' the report points out, and ''using regulation to benefit indigenous companies'' will only impair India's growth and limit its potential.

The Hudson Institute, in its report, calls upon the Biden administration to ''encourage India to lower tariffs, to remove barriers to foreign retail, to roll back unnecessarily restrictive data privacy rules, and to provide economic incentives for foreign investment.'' PTI LKJ RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca vaccine 'highly effective', German regulator says

Germanys vaccine regulator said on Thursday AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective and reactions to it are short-lived, issuing a message of reassurance after some essential workers refused the shot. Health authorities in some Eu...

US, Europeans urge Iran to keep allowing nuclear inspections

Top European and U.S. officials are urging Iran to keep allowing United Nations nuclear inspections to salvage a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers and to cool global tensions over Irans atomic ambitions.The foreign ministers of Fran...

NBA-All-Star Game to go ahead amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NBA will hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7 despite a number of top players expressing concerns about staging an exhibition game amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday. The NBA will arrange private travel for All...

No decision on any NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, Stoltenberg says

NATO defence ministers at a meeting on Thursday made no decision on whether or when to pull out of Afghanistan, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the allies faced a dilemma as violence increases again. After two decades o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021