Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs will appear before U.S. House panel on March 25

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs will appear before U.S. House panel on March 25Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 02:41 IST
The chief executives of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Twitter will testify before a U.S. House panel on March 25 on "misinformation and disinformation plaguing online platforms."
A pair of House Energy and Commerce subcommittees will hold a fully remote joint hearing including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
"Whether it be falsehoods about the COVID-19 vaccine or debunked claims of election fraud, these online platforms have allowed misinformation to spread, intensifying national crises with real-life, grim consequences for public health and safety," said Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone and the chairs of the two subcommittees in a joint statement.
