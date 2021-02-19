Aeroplay Entertainment's Lab Facility, AeroLab, Joins Trusted Partner Network

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Singapore– Business Wire IndiaAeroplay Entertainment Pte Ltd’s Mumbai-based Lab facility, AeroLab, has joined the Trusted Partner Network (TPN), the gold standard in global content security. TPN is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry associations, the Motion Pictures of America (MPA) and the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA) for conformance with the MPA content security best practices. Aeroplay Entertainment reviewed and made the necessary changes to its policies, infrastructure, and security system to obtain the TPN certification. These changes will enable Aeroplay Entertainment to provide the highest level of security required to keep all data protected and private for its clients and partners (studios and distributors).

By associating with TPN, Aeroplay has joined a select group of Content Service Providers (CSP) worldwide, which undergo annual assessments to ensure they continually meet TPN’s strict security guidelines. No matter what level of production you require - encoding, transcoding, editing, sound design/mixing, shoots, and more - rest assured client’s media content will be safe and secure with Aeroplay Entertainment.

AeroLab offers complete specialized technical services, which include, but are not limited to, digital asset management, audio-video editing, mastering, language localization, origination services along with encoding and transcoding content for all airline Inflight Entertainment systems.

“Aeroplay’s investment in a world-class lab in Mumbai and the certification by Trusted Partner Network shall provide the necessary comfort to major Hollywood studios to directly send media files to our lab. The technical facility provides secure and real-time content automation, encoding and delivery pipeline to enable cost and time-savings to movie and TV studios, and distributors around the world for delivering their content to all major in-flight entertainment systems,” said Prakash Johari, Chief Executive Officer, Aeroplay Entertainment.

About Trusted Partner NetworkTPN is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry associations, the MPA and the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA), the worldwide leaders in third party entertainment industry assessments. The TPN assessment provides an evaluation of a facility’s security preparedness for conformance with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) content security best practices. The TPN establishes a single benchmark of minimum- security preparedness for all vendors and their teams, wherever they work, and whatever their specialty. By creating a single, global directory of “trusted partner” vendors, content companies have access to a centralized database to learn their TPN status. The TPN program helps companies prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks of their customers’ movies and television shows before their intended release. It also seeks to raise security awareness, preparedness, and capabilities within the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry.

About Aeroplay EntertainmentAeroplay Entertainment, a Singapore-based boutique content service provider with a well-equipped laboratory in Mumbai, serves global hubs of the aviation industry with offices in USA, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, UAE and Bahrain. It caters to a wide spectrum of airlines, including Air India, Malaysia Airlines, Jazeera and Air Arabia.

About AeroLab Media (Aerolabmedia.com) AeroLab is a TPN certified lab facility located in the heart of Asia’s post-production hub, Mumbai. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, AeroLab provides real-time content automation, encoding, mastering, and delivery pipeline to enable cost and time savings. The technical facility offers 360-degree solutions, including subtitling, dubbing, editing, metadata, duplication services etc. It supports all major in-flight entertainment systems (Seat Back & Streaming Solutions) and offers movie and TV studios, and distributors around the world an efficient option to manage and deliver their media in a secured environment in compliance with Motion Pictures of America & Content Delivery, and Security Association guidelines.

