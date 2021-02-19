Unichem Laboratories gets USFDA nod for plaque psoriasis treatment drug

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Apremilast tablets, used for treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Apremilast tablets are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.

The company has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval to market its Apremilast tablets in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Unichem Labs said in a regulatory filing.

The approved product is a generic version of Amgen's Otezla tablets.

Shares of Unichem Labs were trading 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 309.75 apiece on BSE.

