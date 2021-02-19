Left Menu

Army provides food, medical help to stranded tourists in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:25 IST
The Indian Army provided food, medical help and warm clothes to over 400 tourists who were stranded in East Sikkim district due to sudden heavy snowfall, an official said on Friday.

Around 447 tourists in 150 vehicles were stuck at JNRoad Axis about 40 km from the state capital on Thursday afternoon due to heavy snowfall while returning from tourist destinations like Tsomgo lake, Nathula, Baba Mandir, MemenchoLake and Kupup, the official said.

Many tourists with medical problems were provided medical help at the 317 FD hospital by an Army medical team.

The other tourists were given hot food, warm clothes and shelter by the Army and were sent back to Gangtok after the weather improved and the blocked roads were cleared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the official added.

