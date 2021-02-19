Left Menu

Hermes stands out among euro zone stocks as factory activity picks up

Euro zone shares rose on Friday as data showed factory activity in February jumped to its highest in three years, while upbeat quarterly earnings updates from companies including Hermes boosted confidence in a broader economic recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:12 IST
Hermes stands out among euro zone stocks as factory activity picks up

Euro zone shares rose on Friday as data showed factory activity in February jumped to its highest in three years, while upbeat quarterly earnings updates from companies including Hermes boosted confidence in a broader economic recovery. The euro zone index was up 0.3%, with gains capped by another contraction in the bloc's dominant services industry due to widespread coronavirus-induced lockdowns that have hurt the hospitality sector more than factories.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, led by gains in Germany's DAX as manufacturing activity in Europe's powerhouse surged to a 36-month high. Still, the STOXX 600 was set to end the week with modest declines, snapping a two-week gaining streak, as optimism around a better-than-expected earnings season gave way to fears that rising inflation could lead central banks to start tapering a raft of stimulus packages launched to support a recovery.

"This week's slightly adverse price action has all the hallmarks of a loss of momentum temporarily and not a structural turn," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. "There is not a major central bank in the world thinking about taking their foot off the monetary spigot, except perhaps China. (Markets) will remain awash in zero percent central bank money through all of 2021 (and) a lot of that will head to the equity market."

Minutes of the European Central Bank's January meeting, released on Thursday, showed policymakers expressed fresh concerns over the euro's strength but appeared relaxed over the recent rise in government bond yields. The STOXX 600 has rebounded more than 50% since crashing to multi-year lows in March 2020, with hopes of a global economic rebound this year sparking demand for sectors such as energy, mining, banks and industrial goods.

Mining stocks rose 1% and were on course for their third week of gains in a row as copper prices scaled nine-year highs. London's FTSE 100 lagged regional bourses due to a slump in January retail sales and as the pound jumped to its highest against the dollar in nearly three years.

In company news, Hermes surged 5.3% after the Birkin bag maker said sales recovered sharply in the fourth quarter. The stock was among the biggest gainers on the STOXX 600 and also helped lift the European personal goods index by 0.8%.

French carmaker Renault fell 3.7% after posting a record annual loss of 8 billion euros ($9.68 billion), while food group Danone and German insurer Allianz rose following upbeat trading forecasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany commemorates victims of racist shooting, 1 year on

Top officials, religious leaders and soccer stars are commemorating the victims of a racist attack in the German town of Hanau, one year after the gunman shot dead nine people with immigrant backgrounds before killing his mother and then hi...

Anushka has been a pillar of strength for me, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli said that his wife, Anushka Sharma, has been a pillar of strength for him, and they both have detailed conversations on how to tackle negativity. From a mental point of view, I have a lot of conversations with my w...

Ayurveda economy has seen up to 90 pc growth post-COVID: Harsh Vardhan

The Ayurveda economy has witnessed up to 90 per cent growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, as Ayurveda has gained global acceptance, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.The sector has also witnessed a significant surge in expor...

V-Guard Industries promoter Chittilappilly sells shares worth Rs 90 cr to fund social causes

Electrical appliances manufacturer V-Guard Industries promoter and chairman emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly has sold 40 lakh shares in the company worth Rs 90 crore to fund social causes.The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard lndustries L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021