Manage space at your kitchen efficiently with Blum's SPACE TOWER Unit by Hafele

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Space in kitchens is an ever chasing dream for all of us; and now that everyone is spending more time at home, working and living demands are putting more pressure on the need for additional storage space in kitchens. The volume of daily groceries has increased, new coffee mugs have been bought for regular coffee breaks, cooking utilities have suddenly doubled - and the pressing question that remains is where to store all of these additional things within the compact kitchen.

In order to resolve the issue of space constraints, Hafele introduced the SPACE TOWER unit from Blum where it offers vertical storage space in kitchens for bulk groceries and other utilities. 'Flexible heights, widths and depths and easy access from all three sides' best describes the SPACE TOWER solutions from Blum. All the fittings needed for the SPACE TOWER unit either stem from the standard Tandem box range (the tried and tested pull-out system by Blum) or from Legra box (the box system with straight sides). This gives you the possibility to harmonise the design of your entire home and the freedom to individualise cabinet interiors.

The flexible Ambia-Line or Orga-Line inner dividing systems make sure that contents are held securely. Thanks to full extensions, users have clear visibility and easy access to items - from all three sides and from above. Up to 55 percent more storage space can be created with higher side walls. And thanks to integrated soft-close Blumotion, all the pull-outs close softly and effortlessly.