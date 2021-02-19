Left Menu

V-Guard Industries promoter Chittilappilly sells shares worth Rs 90 cr to fund social causes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:11 IST
Electrical appliances manufacturer V-Guard Industries promoter and chairman emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly has sold 40 lakh shares in the company worth Rs 90 crore to fund social causes.

''The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard lndustries Ltd executed on February 17, 2021 was to raise funds for two initiatives I have undertaken as part of my commitment to social causes,'' Chittilappilly said in a regulatory filing.

As per Chittilappilly, the K Chittilappilly Foundation (KCF) was formed to undertake charitable and philanthropic activities and had decided to execute a signature project named ''Chittilappilly Square (CS).

The work of the same is in progress and part of the proceeds of stake saie will be utilised for the said project. KCF had been working over the years in the area of entrepreneurial development, he said.

Based on the weighted average price of V-Guard Industries' at Rs 225.15 per equity share on February 17, 2021, sale of 40 lakh shares is estimated at Rs 90 crore.

Chittilappilly said with a vision to assist entrepreneurs who face shortage of funds to scale up their businesses, by providing credit funds at reasonable rates and terms, they have incorporated a company named K Chittilappilly Capital Pvt. Ltd., which has applied for Certificate of Registration as a NBFC (Non-banking financial company) from RBl.

Part of the proceeds of the stake sale will also be utilised for funding the said initiative, he added.

Shares of V-Guard lndustries closed 2.10 per cent higher at Rs 233.80 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

