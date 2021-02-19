CISF jawan saves life of Delhi metro commuter

A CISF jawan saved the life of a 45-year-old man, who fell unconscious at a Delhi metro station, by performing the CPR medical procedure on him, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Indraprastha station around 7:40 pm on Thursday.

The man fell unconscious at the platform just after getting off a train (plying between Dwarka-Noida) and CISF constable Anil Gunja noticed this as he was on CCTV feed-monitoring duty.

Gunja immediately performed the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure on the passenger, following which he regained consciousness.

The man, a resident of Uttam Nagar East in the city, was rushed to a nearby hospital and the doctors later said his condition was stable, the official said.

CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards the Delhi metro network and has saved numerous lives by making timely interventions over the years.

