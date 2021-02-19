Left Menu

Ikea to invest Rs 5,500 crore for its first India shopping mall in Noida

Global home furnishing major Ikea said on Friday it has bought a 48,000 square metre plot in Noida on the outskirts of national capital to open a shopping centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:25 IST
Ikea to invest Rs 5,500 crore for its first India shopping mall in Noida
The Noida store will support growth of organised retail and home furnishings sector in the region. Image Credit: ANI

By Shailesh Yadav Global home furnishing major Ikea said on Friday it has bought a 48,000 square metre plot in Noida on the outskirts of national capital to open a shopping centre.

Ingka Centres, which has Ikea store-anchored malls across Europe, Russia and China, plans to invest nearly Rs 5,500 crore in the Noida project. The move comes close on the heels of launching second Ikea store in India in Mumbai two months ago. Ikea opened its first store in India during 2018 in Hyderabad.

Ingka Centres is owned by Ingka Group, which also owns most Ikea stores worldwide. "India is an exciting and dynamic market, and today's acquisition is a key milestone in our strategic vision to transform the business in response to the changing retail environment," said Managing Director Cindy Andersen.

"Millions of people live within easy reach of Noida and we want to build emotional connections with them by bringing as much value as we possibly can to their lives and communities," she said. Ingka Centres' Meeting Place concept is different from a typical mall, providing a sustainable mixed-use destination that brings the people together for multiple reasons.

Meeting Places are always anchored around an Ikea store and are designed to meet the needs of local communities, bringing value for customers, communities and partners. The Noida store is expected to create new job opportunities, support infrastructure development and growth of organised retail and home furnishings sector in the region.

Peter Betzel, Chief Executive officer of Ikea India, said Delhi NCR is one of the most important markets in India. "We will reach many people with our beautiful, affordable, well designed and sustainable home furnishing products. The next step in our expansion is in line with Ikea's ambition to meet 100 million people in India in the coming years," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have told Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace said.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that th...

Make or break for Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City eager to reclaim top spot

Jamshedpur FC need nothing less than a win while Mumbai City FC would look to jump to the top spot with a victory when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.In fact, Jamshedpur have to win the remain...

IED might have been used in attack on Bengal minister: Official

An improvised explosive deviceIED might have been used in the attack on West Bengalminister Jakir Hossain, a senior official of the CriminalInvestigation Department said on Friday.Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was injuredin the...

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made their final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.Harry and Meghan, who announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021