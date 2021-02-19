Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open as tech finds respite at end of torrid week

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Friday, as technology-related stocks rose after being sold off for most parts of the week, while investors awaited a reading on monthly business activity data. Shares in Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc rose between 0.5% and 1.0%, after being subjected to selling pressure in the previous few sessions.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:16 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open as tech finds respite at end of torrid week

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Friday, as technology-related stocks rose after being sold off for most parts of the week, while investors awaited a reading on monthly business activity data.

Shares in Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc rose between 0.5% and 1.0%, after being subjected to selling pressure in the previous few sessions. "What we saw (this week) represents a market that is tired and may not do very much. So we are headed for some sort of a pullback, but I don't think we're there just yet," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"Investors are not really pulling out of the market, but they are becoming more cautious. It already has factored in another good positive earnings season." Concerns over higher stock market valuations and a potential snag in inoculation efforts have led to fears of a short-term pullback in equities.

BofA expects a more than 10% pullback in stocks, which are trading at more than 22 times 12-month forward earnings, the most expensive since the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s. The Dow Jones index was nearly flat for the week, while the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were tracking their first weekly declines this month.

Meanwhile, the IHS Markit's flash reading on manufacturing and services PMIs, due at 0945 a.m ET (1445 GMT), is expected to show factory activity drifted lower in February. Strong earnings, progress in vaccination roll-outs and hopes of a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package helped U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the start of the week.

At 8:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 83 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 80.25 points, or 0.59%. Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc fell 1.8% after Britain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights such as minimum wage.

Applied Materials Inc rose 5.5% after it forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations, as demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools picked up during a global shortage of semiconductors. Video-streaming device maker Roku Inc added 2% after it reported quarterly revenue above market expectations, thanks to an influx of cord-cutting subscribers dropping their cable packages for streaming services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch curfew to remain in place pending Feb. 26 ruling - court

A night-time curfew in the Netherlands intended to slow the spread of coronavirus will remain in place for a least a week, after a high court decided on Friday it would rule on the measures legality only on Feb. 26.The decision gives some b...

Ready to become Kerala chief minister, if BJP comes in power: Metroman E Sreedharan

Former chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC E Sreedharan on Friday said he is ready to become the Chief Minister if Bharatiya Janata Party BJP comes to power in Kerala. If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief m...

Biden, in Munich speech, to say democracy must prevail over autocracy -excerpts

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will tell the Munich Security Conference that democracy doesnt happen by accident and that democracy must prevail over autocracy.We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it. We have to prove that our mod...

EXCLUSIVE-Facebook and Google could lose bargaining power under upcoming U.S. bill to help news outlets

Bipartisan members of Congress plan to introduce a bill in coming weeks to make it easier for smaller news organizations to negotiate with Big Tech platforms, said Rep. Ken Buck, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committees antitrus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021