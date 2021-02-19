Left Menu

Subscriber base of NPS, APY up 22 pc to 4.05 cr at Jan-end 2021: PFRDA

NPS Lite was designed with the intention of securing the future of people who are economically disadvantaged.As on 31st January 2021, total pension assets under management stood at Rs 5,56,410 crore showing a year-on-year growth of 35.94 per cent, PFRDA said.The two flagship schemes -- NPS and APY -- of PFRDA are targeted at the organised and the unorganised sector employees respectively.The defined contribution based NPS is a voluntary retirement savings scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:15 IST
Subscriber base of NPS, APY up 22 pc to 4.05 cr at Jan-end 2021: PFRDA

The number of subscribers under government-run pension schemes NPS and APY rose nearly 22 per cent to 4.05 crore at January-end this year, according to data from PFRDA.

There were over 3.33 crore subscribers under both the schemes by the year-ago same period.

It shows a year-on-year increase of 21.63 per cent, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a release on its website on Friday.

Under Atal Pension Yojana (APY), there was an increase of 31.17 per cent in the subscriber base to 2.65 crore at January-end 2021 as against 2.02 crore in the year-ago period, showed the PFRDA data.

Giving a break-up of the types of subscribers under the National Pension System(NPS), PFRDA said central government employees subscriber base rose 3.74 per cent to 21.61 lakh, while state government employees base increased 7.44 per cent to 50.43 lakh at end-January 2021.

For the 'all citizen sector' category, the subscriber base under NPS jumped 31.72 per cent to 14.95 lakh, while for the corporate sector it rose 17.71 per cent to 10.90 lakh.

PFRDA said registration is not permitted under the NPS Lite category from April 1, 2015. The number of subscribers under NPS Lite category stands at 43.07 lakh at January-end 2021. NPS Lite was designed with the intention of securing the future of people who are economically disadvantaged.

''As on 31st January 2021, total pension assets under management stood at Rs 5,56,410 crore showing a year-on-year growth of 35.94 per cent,'' PFRDA said.

The two flagship schemes -- NPS and APY -- of PFRDA are targeted at the organised and the unorganised sector employees respectively.

The defined contribution based NPS is a voluntary retirement savings scheme. The savings generated from NPS are pooled into a pension fund which in turn are invested by PFRDA regulated fund managers into diversified portfolios such as government bonds, bills, corporate bonds as well as shares. It has two categories of account, tier I and tier II. Tier I is a non-withdrawable permanent retirement account while, tier II is a voluntary withdrawable account which is allowed only upon having an active tier I account.

APY caters to those segments of employees who do not have any statutory social security scheme and who are not income tax payers. Subscribers can get a fixed minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to a maximum of Rs 5,000 per month, at the age of 60 years, depending on their contributions.

To encourage people to subscribe to APY, the Centre also made a provision to co-contribute 50 per cent of the total contribution or Rs 1,000 per annum, whichever was lower for a period of five years from 2015-2019, who joined APY before December 31, 2015. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019

The Delhi Police on Friday said fatal accidents in the national capital decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and cited its strategy, including dynamic deployment and road safety awareness campaigns, as the reason behind it...

U.S. should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay -Pakistani envoy to U.S.

The United States should consult the Taliban on any extension of a May 1 deadline for a full U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan and should not decide unilaterally, the Pakistani ambassador to the United States said on Friday. Ambassador As...

EU agreed to pay 870 mln euros for supply of AstraZeneca vaccines by June, contract shows

The European Union agreed to pay about 870 million euros 1.06 billion for its supply of 300 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and to receive them by June, the contract published on Friday by Italys RAI television shows. The pub...

Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' web series directors, writers

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Mirzapur web series directors and writers in connection with an FIR lodged against them, alleging improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur.Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021