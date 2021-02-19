Left Menu

Amazon India inks MoU with the DGR to hire ex-servicemen

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:38 IST
Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI):Amazon India on Friday said ithas signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with theDirectorate General Resettlement (DGR) to provide ex-servicepersonnel jobs for the e-commerce firm in the country.

Under the MoU, Amazon India would continue to createcareer opportunities for the ex-service personnel who hadserved the country, the company said in a press release.

Veterans would have access to the work opportunities,including a mix of individual contribution and managerialroles in fulfilment centres, sort centres, and deliverystations, the release said.

The collaboration further expands Amazon Indiasexisting military veterans employment programme, it said.

''We are humbled to work with the DGR and be able toshare workspace with our veterans from the Army, Air Force,Navy, and their families. In alignment with Amazons globalvision of hiring 25,000 military veterans by 2025, we willcontinue to hire remarkable talent and provide them withopportunities to leverage their strength and capabilities inthe future,'' Director (human resources), Amazon IndiaOperations, Swati Rustagi said.

The MoU was signed by HR director, (customer fulfilment &corporate), Amazon India Operations, Liju Thomas and MajorGeneral MK Sagoch of DGR.

Already, the e-commerce company has several militaryveterans in its leadership and managerial roles, the companysaid.

