IATA's Chief Economist Brian Pearce to retire in July

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that its Chief Economist Brian Pearce will retire from the organisation in July 2021.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:15 IST
Pearce will leave IATA having set a very high bar for its trusted economic analysis. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that its Chief Economist Brian Pearce will retire from the organisation in July 2021. A recruitment process has been launched to find a successor in time for a smooth transition.

Pearce joined IATA in 2004. Since then, he has built IATA's evidence-based economic analysis capabilities into the most authoritative source of insight on aviation's global performance. He also serves on the association's strategic leadership team. "Brian has been an amazing asset for IATA and for the entire industry. His team's research and analysis have been powerful tools impacting how governments develop policies to realise the economic and social benefits of a successful aviation sector," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO.

Pearce is also a visiting professor at Cranfield University's department of air transport and has been on panels of expert advisers for the UK Airports Commission, the UK Department for Transport and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic. (ANI)

