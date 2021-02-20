India’s First Human Potential Model, “Limeneal Wheel” introduced to enable Career and Business Success

The year 2021 comes in with a ray of hope as a proprietary model, "Limeneal Wheel" is being launched today. "Limeneal Wheel", is a Human Potential Model, based on the science of positive psychology which will be awakening the champion with you by accessing your key potentials and virtues, aligning them to your careers and goals, as you unlock the 8 gateways on the wheel to reach the "Limeneal- the Gateway of the champion".

The Limeneal Wheel is the brainchild of Vivian Alfred Selvathurai, is supported by alliance partners from Europe and Asia. Derived from the Latin word, "Limen" means Gateway and Neal derived from both the Hindi and Irish origin means "Champion". Limeneal therefore, termed as "Gateway of a Champion", translates into the Limeneal Wheel espousing 8 different gateways which cohesively act in fusion with 24 different potentials and 8 virtues across the wheel for helping people to achieve their goals, succeed in their careers and become leaders in their chosen fields. Vivian Alfred Selvathurai, Founder and Creator of Limeneal Wheel shared, "I have drawn the inspiration of this model from my father, who has been a well-known teacher and a guide to students for more than 40 years. I commemorate this model today on a special occasion of my dad's birthday who is watching the fulfillment of his dreams from heaven as we launch this model. This model is like a career physician that will work with individuals and organizations to achieve their career vision."

Dr. Georg Michalik, Founder and Creator of Co-Creation Model, based in Switzerland says, "Co-creation is a 8 step process which will work in tandem with Limeneal Wheel to further organizations and business to achieve both the top-line and bottom-line. The collaboration is a key effort to bridge human potential discoveries and business successes between the east and the west." Ganesh Somwanshi, Founder, Krescendo Communications and Alliance partner quips, "I plan to introduce this unique life-changing model to countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore. Yes, it is time for us to move to the next level post the pandemic and Limeneal Wheel is here to help and empower talents and business houses." Vivian is a seasoned HR evangelist who has been building sustainable organizational capabilities to deliver business results for around 19.5 years in different industries and cultures. He has spent close to two decades mastering HR strategies and practices in different roles, teams and business categories. He is also a Master Practitioner in Neuro Linguistic Programming; a Certified Strengths Coach; a Certified Body language expert, a Success Coach and a Researcher in Positive Psychology.

