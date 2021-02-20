Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-02-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 13:25 IST
Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day

The Arunachal Pradeshgovernment is working to encourage youths to be entrepreneursrather than striving for government jobs, which is aBriitish-era mindset, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said onSaturday, marking the 35th Statehood day.

Addressing a gathering at the Indira Gandhi Park inItanagar, Khandu said the mantras of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat','Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India' of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi depends solely on the skill development of theyouths.

The state government keeping in mind the threedirectives has embarked on various schemes and policies todevelop the skills of the youth so that the state becomesself-reliant, he said.

''The government has given thrust on various skilldevelopment programmes to enable the youths to venture inentrepreneurship programmes without going for a governmentjob, a mindset of the British-era,'' Khandu said.

In the last six years, the state witnessed a steepdevelopment trajectory after the BJP-led NDA government cameto power at the Centre, Khandu said.

The prime minister gave top priority to thedevelopment of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the entireNortheast region, which was earlier neglected, he said.

''Various central schemes are going on in the state,especially the ambitious Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH),railway and air connectivity, including the much-hypedgreenfield airport at Hollongi, which the government hastargeted to complete by August next year,'' the chief ministeradded.

Khandu said the Centre has sanctioned a project toconnect 4,600 villages in the state with 4G service.

''For the remaining villages, the state government willsoon submit a memorandum to the Centre,'' he said.

Referring to the huge hydro power potential of thestate, Khandu mentioned that in the past few years progress inthe sector was significant.

''The 600 mw Kameng Hydro Project in West Kamengdistrict has been completed and will be inaugurated soon bythe prime minister,'' he said, adding that the government hasdecided to harness the hydropower potential to the maximum bytaking into confidence the local communities and taking extracare of the environment.

He said the development pace in the state slowed downin the last one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commending the healthcare workers and otherstakeholders for efficiently tackling the pandemic, Khandustated that because of the team efforts, the state earned thedistinction of having the highest recovery and lowestmortality rate in the country.

''We have decided to dovetail all central schemes inthe health sector for creating infrastructure,'' he said.

Pointing at the dismal performance of the state'seducation sector, Khandu said that the focus of the governmentat present is to overhaul it.

''The state has more than 3,000 schools but the qualityof education is very poor,'' he lamented, adding that thegovernment has decided to introduce chapters on the state'shistory, culture and traditions in school textbooks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

