CSC SPV launches campaign in rural India to promote electric vehicles

Under the programme, CSC e-Governance Services will facilitate loans for purchase of electric vehicles and focus on setting up charging infrastructure.CSC Rural e-Mobility programme will write a new chapter in rural empowerment as it would increase mobility at low costs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 16:19 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

State-run e-governance services entity CSC SPV on Saturday said it has started a rural e-mobility programme urging people to switch to electric vehicles to preserve the environment and reduce carbon emissions. Under the programme, CSC e-Governance Services will facilitate loans for the purchase of electric vehicles and focus on setting up charging infrastructure.

''CSC Rural e-Mobility programme will write a new chapter in rural empowerment as it would increase mobility at low costs. It has much significance in rural India where connectivity is a major issue. It will not only add environmental benefits but also create new models of inclusive development in terms of connectivity in remote corners of our country,'' CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said in a statement. CSC is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT and manages over 3.5 lakh common service centres (CSCs) across the country.

''We are focusing on rural areas for which we have launched Rural e-Mobility Programme at our 100 CSC centres. We are providing e-scooters and e-rickshaws in rural and semi-urban areas through CSCs. We have tied up with various e-vehicles manufacturers and also financial institutions for offering attractive loans to people in rural areas,'' Tyagi said. CSC will also organise roadshows and bike rallies across India to promote our Rural e-Mobility Programme. ''We are also setting up charging infrastructure at our CSCs for the convenience of our customers. We will soon expand our e-mobility programme by adding more CSC centres every month in rural and semi-urban areas,'' Tyagi said.

