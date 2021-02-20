Left Menu

EPFO net new enrolments grow 24pc to 12.54 lakh in Dec

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO grew by 24 per cent to 12.54 lakh in December compared to the same month in 2019, according to the payroll data released on Saturday, providing a perspective on formal sector employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO grew by 24 percent to 12.54 lakh in December compared to the same month in 2019, according to the payroll data released on Saturday, providing a perspective on formal sector employment amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Labour Ministry in a statement said that the provisional payroll data of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) highlights a positive trend for net subscribers base growth with the addition of 12.54 lakh subscribers in December 2020.

It stated that a year-on-year comparison of payroll data shows 24 percent growth for December 2020, indicating a return to the pre-Covid levels of subscriber growth for the EPFO. The data reflects an increase of 44 percent in net subscribers addition over the previous month of November 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the EPFO added around 53.70 lakh subscribers during the first three quarters of the current financial year (April to December in 2020), the data showed. The third quarter of the current financial year (October-December) has registered a robust 22 percent growth over the second quarter (July-September) in terms of net payroll addition, the ministry stated.

A growing trend in the EPFO payroll numbers and the accelerated expansion of the subscription base may partly be attributed to recent e-initiatives taken by the EPFO for seamless and uninterrupted service delivery in addition to the policy support for the formalization of the economy through ABRY (Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana ), PMGKY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana) and PMRPY (Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana) schemes of Government of India, amid COVID -19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

