National curriculum should have chapters on history and culture of N-E region: Khandu

Appreciating the New EducationPolicy of the Centre, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister PemaKhandu on Saturday pitched for inclusion of history andculture of the northeastern region in the national curriculum.

Apart from creating awareness about the region at thenational level, it will also reinforce national integration inthe true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat, Khandu saidwhile virtually participating in the 6th Governing Councilmeeting of the NITI Aayog.

His government will introduce a curriculum about theculture and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh at primary schoollevel and the history of the northeastern state at middleschool level, the chief minister said.

To push forward the objective of Aatmnirbhar Bharat,Khandu said, the state government is focusing on agricultureand horticulture besides turning the state into amanufacturing hub.

''We have abundant land resource so we are alreadyimplementing cluster farming and nutritional kitchen gardenschemes across the state. The Centre may handhold us inestablishing food processing industry in a big way. We arehappy to inform that we have concentrated on ease of doingbusinesses and have in place a policy in this regard,'' thechief minister said.

Admitting that physical infrastructure like roads havecome up in the state like never before, Khandu requested theCentre to relax the criteria for implementation of PradhanMantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for Arunachal Pradesh.

''We still have about 1,047 villages yet to beconnected by roads as these do not qualify for PMGSY. If thecriteria is relaxed a bit, connectivity can be provided tothese villages in the next few years,'' he said.

Lauding the Centre for assuring to provide 4G digitalconnectivity to about 1,683 habitats in the region, Khandurequested implementation of the scheme in a time-bound mannerto achieve the vision of Digital India on time.

He informed that the state government has cancelledalmost all the MoUs signed earlier with private parties fordevelopment of hydropower in the state.

Mentioning that only central government agencies willbe roped in to undertake hydropower development in the statekeeping in mind the environmental impact and peoples will,the chief minister requested the Centre to provide support tothe state.

Khandu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leadingfrom the front in the fight against COVID-19.

''With your guidance sir, Arunachal Pradesh couldsuccessfully tackle the pandemic. Recent survey by the Unionhealth ministry has revealed that our recovery rate is one ofthe best and the mortality rate in one of the lowest in thecountry,'' the chief minister said.

