Centre responsible for damages caused to J-K’s economy, tourism: Cong

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:11 IST
Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday lashed out at the Centre and said it was responsible for the "damages" caused to the union territory's economy, trade and tourism.

Addressing a party convention at Puhroo Peth in Langate assembly segment of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir said the union territory has suffered immensely on all fronts and the developmental process has been derailed due to the lack of policies by the government.

"As a result, the weaker sections and small scale businessmen are the worst hit, besides the unprecedented hike on prices of petroleum and other essentials not only in J-K, but in the entire country added miseries to people," Mir said.

The convention was part of the nationwide protests launched by the Congress against the price hike on petroleum products.

The party resolves to continue to fight against the "anti-people policies" of the BJP government which are "responsible for people's hardships and the damages" caused to J-K by bringing in different new laws and ordinances in "an undemocratic way" from time to time, the JKPCC president said.

"It is a general perception across India that the central government is willfully hiking the prices on petroleum products on daily basis besides other essentials under a well-planned conspiracy aiming to benefit some corporators.

"Their debts have already been waved off at the cost of the country's taxpayers which are being recovered from the common people citing many baseless reasons on account of unprecedented price hike which cannot be justified," Mir said.

He said the party would not compromise on "unwanted and wrong decisions" being taken by the Centre with regards to J-K and will continue to fight against the government to make it accountable and answerable to the people.

