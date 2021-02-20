Left Menu

Odisha economy to contract by 4.92pc in FY21 due to COVID-19: Report

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-02-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:30 IST
Odisha economy to contract by 4.92pc in FY21 due to COVID-19: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Odisha's economy isestimated to contract by 4.92 per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal,amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a state government report showedon Saturday.

The per-capita income is also expected to decline by2.3 per cent to Rs 1,02,156 in the current financial year fromRs 1,04,566 in the last fiscal, the Odisha Economic Survey-2020-21, tabled in the assembly, said.

The annual average growth rate of the state economyduring the period between 2012-13 and 2020-21 is alsoestimated at 5.72 per cent as against the national average of5.01 per cent, it said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted manyeconomies all over the globe, and the contraction isexperienced in most of the countries, it said.

Citing the advanced estimates released by the Centre,the state government report pointed out that the country'seconomy is expected to contract by 7.7 per cent during the2020-21 fiscal.

''Odisha's economy is expected to have a relativelylower contraction of 4.92 per cent during 2020-21,'' it said.

Notwithstanding the devastating impact of thecoronavirus infection, the sectoral composition in the stateeconomy follows almost a similar pattern like previous years,the report said.

Agriculture, industry and services sectors accountedfor 21.27 per cent, 36.26 per cent and 42.47 per centrespectively in the Gross State Value Added (GSVA), it said.

The economic base of the state has become stable andis capable of managing fiscal risks, Development CommissionerPK Jena said.

The state will continue to move forward on the path ofprudent fiscal management with the desired thrust on all-roundsocio-economic development for inclusive growth, he said.

Industrial development, which is an engine of economicgrowth, has brought a perception change, constituting 36 percent of the GSVA, the report said.

The state budget will be presented in the assembly onFebruary 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AASU announces protest programme during PM's Feb 22 visit

All Assam Students Union AASU on Saturday announced that it will hold agitations duringPrime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state on February22 to protest against his governments alleged failure toimplement Clause 6 of the Assam Accor...

GDA raises cost of houses under PMAY

The Ghaziabad Development Authority on Saturday enhanced the cost of new houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the district.The new houses under the PMAY will now cost Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 4.5 lakh, GDA Vice-Chairman ...

Shivpal Yadav meets AIMIM chief Owaisi

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday had a meeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Both leaders were in the district to attend the wedding of AIMIM state president Shaukat Alis daughter. Besides attendin...

TMC protests against petroleum products price hike

TMC on Saturday staged a protestmarch against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleumproducts across the country.Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazracrossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices ofpetrol, dies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021