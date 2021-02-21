Left Menu

Global trends to guide markets; indices may remain range-bound this week: Analysts

We expect the domestic market to continue following the global markets this week due to lack of any major domestic events, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.Going ahead, markets are expected to remain dull and range-bound Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities said, adding that investors should trade cautiously in benchmark indices and take note of any major movements in global markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 11:05 IST
Global trends to guide markets; indices may remain range-bound this week: Analysts

In view of lack of any major domestic event, equity markets this week are likely to follow global trends for further direction and may remain range-bound, according to analysts.

Markets might also witness volatile trade amid monthly derivatives expiry. ''We expect the domestic market to continue following the global markets this week due to lack of any major domestic events,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Going ahead, markets are expected to remain dull and range-bound Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities said, adding that investors should trade cautiously in benchmark indices and take note of any major movements in global markets. During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined 654.54 points or 1.26 per cent.

''Markets continued their optimism at the start of the week but due to lack of any motivation the selling pressure took over after Nifty-50 hit its new lifetime highs. Indian equity markets continued to move in-tandem with international indices especially the US,'' Shah noted. Markets had registered sharp gains post the Union Budget, but last week profit-taking was witnessed.

Analysts also added that other crucial factors like movement in Brent crude, rupee and investment trend of foreign institutional investors would also influence trading sentiment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Horticulture Department provides subsidies to farmers to boost fruit plantation in J-K's Poonch

The Horticulture department in the Poonch district provides fruit saplings at subsidized rates to farmers to boost fruit plantations under different schemes of the department in the state. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Hameed, Officer, Horticultur...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence

Tens of thousands of opponents of Myanmars Feb. 1 military coup gathered on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when security forces opened fire on protesters, killing ...

Fujifilm to restart clinical trial of Avigan to treat COVID-19 - media

Fujifilm Holdings Corp will restart a clinical trial in Japan of its antiviral drug Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. Domestic approval of the drug was delayed after a health ministry panel said ...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 'Hunar Haat' 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated the 26th Hunar Haat and said that our artist and craftsmen utilised the time of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown to create handmade materials in hope of this years Haat. Realising the sense o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021