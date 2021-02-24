Left Menu

Cook was granted 333,987 restricted stock units, his first major stock package since 2011. It grants him stock units with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets.

Apple plans to increase dividend, approves stock payout to CEO - CNBC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Apple Inc is planning to increase dividend according to Chief Executive Tim Cook, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing the shareholder meeting.

The company's shareholders also approved compensation for Apple executives, including an equity package announced in September for Cook, the report said. (https://cnb.cx/2ZIjRcj) Cook was granted 333,987 restricted stock units, his first major stock package since 2011. It grants him stock units with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets. (https://reut.rs/3spbsGT)

Apple, the biggest U.S. listed public company by market capitalization with a value of $2.1 trillion, has thrived during the pandemic even though it had to temporarily shut several stores. The company's board had declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the company's common stock in the holiday quarter.

